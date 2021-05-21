The Future Belongs To Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s traded shares were 4,437,541, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.83% or -$1.54. The 52-week high for the SBLK share is $23.29, that puts it down -10.9% from that peak though still a striking +76.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.86. The company’s market capitalization is $2.08 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. SBLK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.99.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK): Trading Information

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) registered a -6.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.22% in intraday trading to $22.88 this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.14%, and it has moved by 27.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 137.83%. The short interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is 701.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 474.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.94, which implies an increase of 23.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $40 respectively. As a result, SBLK is trading at a discount of 90.48% off the target high and -52.38% off the low.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) shares have gone up +204.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2752.94% against 10.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 621.1% this quarter and then jump 271.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15%. While earnings are projected to return 158% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Biggest Investors

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. insiders own 13.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.89%, with the float percentage being 71.73%. Oaktree Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 39.01 Million shares (or 39.3% of all shares), a total value of $572.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.47 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $51.01 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Balanced Fund owns about 1,952,835 shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.67 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 447.45 Thousand, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $6.57 Million.