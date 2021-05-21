The Future Belongs To Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s traded shares were 6,681,991, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $199.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.47% or -$5.06. The 52-week high for the SQ share is $283.19, that puts it down -41.7% from that peak though still a striking +61.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $76.02. The company’s market capitalization is $92.01 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.64 Million shares over the past three months.

Square, Inc. (SQ) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. SQ has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 45 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ): Trading Information

Square, Inc. (SQ) registered a -2.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.66% in intraday trading to $209.7 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.8%, and it has moved by -18.47% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -8.12%. The short interest in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is 31.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $280.68, which implies an increase of 40.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $175 and $380 respectively. As a result, SQ is trading at a discount of 90.14% off the target high and -12.43% off the low.

Square, Inc. (SQ) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Square, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Square, Inc. (SQ) shares have gone up +9.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.43% against -0.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.1% this quarter and then jump 14.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 114.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22%. While earnings are projected to return -45.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 57.04% per annum.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s Biggest Investors

Square, Inc. insiders own 1.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.9%, with the float percentage being 75.83%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1645 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 28.24 Million shares (or 7.21% of all shares), a total value of $6.15 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.13 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.25 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Square, Inc. (SQ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10,811,617 shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.35 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.53 Million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $1.48 Billion.