The Future Belongs To Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Apple Inc. (AAPL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AAPL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 42 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 26 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.99.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Trading Information

Apple Inc. (AAPL) registered a -1.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.75% in intraday trading to $128.0 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.33%, and it has moved by -5.8% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -5.23%. The short interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 127.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $158.68, which implies an increase of 26.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $125 and $185 respectively. As a result, AAPL is trading at a discount of 47.48% off the target high and -0.35% off the low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Apple Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares have gone up +6.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.49% against 50.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.7% this quarter and then jump 52.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $72.87 Billion as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $81.05 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $59.69 Billion and $64.7 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.1% and then jump by 25.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.3%. While earnings are projected to return 10.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.93% per annum.

AAPL Dividend Yield

Apple Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Apple Inc. is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.37%.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Biggest Investors

Apple Inc. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.64%, with the float percentage being 58.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4926 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.24 Billion shares (or 7.43% of all shares), a total value of $151.39 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.06 Billion shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $128.87 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 431,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.22 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 320.24 Million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $42.49 Billion.