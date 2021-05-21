Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Received A -6.17% Hit In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares were 7,510,672, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.36% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the TME share is $32.25, that puts it down -111.2% from that peak though still a striking +23.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.71. The company’s market capitalization is $25.79 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 36.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TME has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME): Trading Information

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) registered a 0.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.81% in intraday trading to $15.88 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.43%, and it has moved by -15.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.61%. The short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is 24.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.06, which implies an increase of 57.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.6 and $36 respectively. As a result, TME is trading at a discount of 135.76% off the target high and 8.71% off the low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.28 Billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.4 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.01 Billion and $1.17 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.6% and then jump by 20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 3.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.96% per annum.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Biggest Investors

Tencent Music Entertainment Group insiders own 9.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.56%, with the float percentage being 74.87%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 576 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 46.03 Million shares (or 5.51% of all shares), a total value of $943.21 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.8 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $487.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares are Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd owns about 7,679,722 shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $147.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.16 Million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $163.74 Million.