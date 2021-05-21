Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Could Post A 109.69% Or More

During the recent session, Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares were 971,771, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $143.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.26% or $1.78. The 52-week high for the TDOC share is $308, that puts it down -115.28% from that peak though still a striking +9.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $129.74. The company’s market capitalization is $22.1 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. TDOC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC): Trading Information

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) registered a 1.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.33% in intraday trading to $145 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.43%, and it has moved by -21.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.45%. The short interest in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is 16.82 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $231.41, which implies an increase of 61.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $163 and $300 respectively. As a result, TDOC is trading at a discount of 109.69% off the target high and 13.93% off the low.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Teladoc Health, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) shares have jump down -21.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -166.37% against 17.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -64.7% this quarter and then fall -16.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 83.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $497.24 Million as predicted by 26 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $510.92 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $220.67 Million and $282.17 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 125.3% and then jump by 81.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -13%. While earnings are projected to return -289.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -3.13% per annum.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Biggest Investors

Teladoc Health, Inc. insiders own 5.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.76%, with the float percentage being 86.78%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1200 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.42 Million shares (or 9.33% of all shares), a total value of $2.62 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.95 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.17 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 8,405,387 shares. This amounts to just over 5.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.45 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.72 Million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $676.79 Million.