Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Are Up 180.03% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s traded shares were 1,435,650, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.26% or $1.8. The 52-week high for the TGLS share is $20.41, that puts it down -5.48% from that peak though still a striking +81.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.51. The company’s market capitalization is $922.51 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 803.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 305.64 Million shares over the past three months.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. TGLS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS): Trading Information

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) registered a 10.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.19% in intraday trading to $20.41 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.32%, and it has moved by 59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 180.03%. The short interest in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) is 507.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.6, which implies a decline of -14.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $18 respectively. As a result, TGLS is trading at a discount of -6.98% off the target high and -22.48% off the low.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Tecnoglass Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) shares have gone up +207.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.84% against 14.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 55% this quarter and then jump 10.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $106.22 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $107.77 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $81.94 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.6%. While earnings are projected to return -5.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.94% per annum.

TGLS Dividend Yield

Tecnoglass Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tecnoglass Inc. is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s Biggest Investors

Tecnoglass Inc. insiders own 56.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.09%, with the float percentage being 45.99%. American Century Companies, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.74 Million shares (or 5.74% of all shares), a total value of $32.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 834.61 Thousand shares, is of Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.03 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Heartland Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 2,205,000 shares. This amounts to just over 4.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.5 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 500Thousand, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $6.01 Million.