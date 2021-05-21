Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)’s traded shares were 2,418,432, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $54.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.02% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the SLF share is $55.07, that puts it down -1.29% from that peak though still a striking +39.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.03. The company’s market capitalization is $31.6 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 560.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 533.51 Million shares over the past three months.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. SLF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.89.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF): Trading Information

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) registered a 1.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.66% in intraday trading to $54.74 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.26%, and it has moved by 3.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.31%. The short interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is 1.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.5, which implies an increase of 7.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.04 and $63.98 respectively. As a result, SLF is trading at a discount of 17.68% off the target high and -7.96% off the low.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sun Life Financial Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) shares have gone up +19.2% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.05% against 8.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.9% this quarter and then jump 4.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.9%. While earnings are projected to return -6.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.22% per annum.

SLF Dividend Yield

Sun Life Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 04, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sun Life Financial Inc. is 1.82, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.65%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)’s Biggest Investors

Sun Life Financial Inc. insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.33%, with the float percentage being 55.36%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 642 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 47.2 Million shares (or 8.06% of all shares), a total value of $2.39 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.94 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $906.86 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Fidelity Series Canada Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 7,932,325 shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $366.95 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.81 Million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $192.54 Million.