Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Received A 54.76% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s traded shares were 1,001,128, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.2. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.6% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the SSYS share is $56.95, that puts it down -165.5% from that peak though still a striking +44.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.89. The company’s market capitalization is $1.4 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 Million shares over the past three months.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. SSYS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS): Trading Information

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) registered a -0.6% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.23% in intraday trading to $21.94 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.73%, and it has moved by 2.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.52%. The short interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is 5.14 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.71, which implies an increase of 19.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $30 respectively. As a result, SSYS is trading at a discount of 39.86% off the target high and -20.75% off the low.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Stratasys Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) shares have gone up +54.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16% against -5.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.2% this quarter and then fall -40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $136.1 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $141.26 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $117.62 Million and $127.89 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.7% and then jump by 10.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.2%. While earnings are projected to return 80% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.33% per annum.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Biggest Investors

Stratasys Ltd. insiders own 0.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.92%, with the float percentage being 68.54%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 197 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.09 Million shares (or 21.35% of all shares), a total value of $250.46 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.89 Million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 8.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $101.29 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 5,668,530 shares. This amounts to just over 10.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $146.81 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 Million, or about 4.24% of the stock, which is worth about $62.24 Million.