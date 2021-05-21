Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Are Down -15.72% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s traded shares were 1,441,825, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.26% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the MITO share is $2.58, that puts it down -104.76% from that peak though still a striking +15.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $70.08 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.39 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.55 Million shares over the past three months.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. MITO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO): Trading Information

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) registered a -5.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.74% in intraday trading to $1.72 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.62%, and it has moved by 17.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.72%. The short interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) is 228.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 50.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.33, which implies an increase of 164.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $4 respectively. As a result, MITO is trading at a discount of 217.46% off the target high and 58.73% off the low.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 40.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Biggest Investors

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.57%, with the float percentage being 10.57%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 568.16 Thousand shares (or 1.02% of all shares), a total value of $849.41 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 175Thousand shares, is of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $261.62 Thousand.