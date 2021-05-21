Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Are Up 83.39% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares were 6,786,025, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.32% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the SWN share is $5.51, that puts it down -1.1% from that peak though still a striking +60% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.18. The company’s market capitalization is $3.68 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. SWN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN): Trading Information

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) registered a 3.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.82% in intraday trading to $5.51- this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.79%, and it has moved by 38.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.39%. The short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 35.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.4, which implies a decline of -0.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $8 respectively. As a result, SWN is trading at a discount of 46.79% off the target high and -44.95% off the low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15%. While earnings are projected to return -428.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Biggest Investors

Southwestern Energy Company insiders own 0.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.95%, with the float percentage being 91.61%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 405 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 105.94 Million shares (or 15.65% of all shares), a total value of $492.63 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 91.84 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $427.05 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund owns about 50,360,100 shares. This amounts to just over 7.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $189.86 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43.16 Million, or about 6.38% of the stock, which is worth about $200.68 Million.