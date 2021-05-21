So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s traded shares were 693,411, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.5% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the SY share is $17.4, that puts it down -86.7% from that peak though still a striking +25.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.93. The company’s market capitalization is $987.4 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 Million shares over the past three months.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. SY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY): Trading Information

So-Young International Inc. (SY) registered a 7.5% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.79% in intraday trading to $9.49- this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.87%, and it has moved by 1.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.11%. The short interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is 1.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that So-Young International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares have jump down -32.79% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 250% this quarter and then jump 250% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.26 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.79 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.89 Million and $54.96 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.7% and then jump by 41.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -96.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Biggest Investors

So-Young International Inc. insiders own 45.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.11%, with the float percentage being 49.73%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.39 Million shares (or 12.47% of all shares), a total value of $112.41 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.11 Million shares, is of First Manhattan Company’s that is approximately 3.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $30.66 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 516,989 shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 453.5 Thousand, or about 0.5% of the stock, which is worth about $5.29 Million.