Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Could Post A 104.69% Or More

During the last session, Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares were 2,187,403, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.07% or $1.95. The 52-week high for the SHLS share is $44.04, that puts it down -87.8% from that peak though still a striking +10.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.94. The company’s market capitalization is $3.91 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. SHLS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.09, which implies an increase of 70.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31 and $48 respectively. As a result, SHLS is trading at a discount of 104.69% off the target high and 32.2% off the low.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 39.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 34.72% per annum.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Biggest Investors

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.98%, with the float percentage being 85.4%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.8 Million shares (or 12.61% of all shares), a total value of $410.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.47 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 11.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $364.28 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3,117,344 shares. This amounts to just over 3.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $108.42 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.02 Million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $70.16 Million.