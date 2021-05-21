Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares were 956,868, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $91.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.78% or $3.33. The 52-week high for the FOUR share is $104.11, that puts it down -13.79% from that peak though still a striking +67.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30. The company’s market capitalization is $7.4 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 956.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. FOUR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR): Trading Information

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) registered a 3.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.96% in intraday trading to $92.38 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.22%, and it has moved by -3.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.34%. The short interest in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is 5.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.09, which implies an increase of 10.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80 and $114 respectively. As a result, FOUR is trading at a discount of 24.6% off the target high and -12.56% off the low.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Shift4 Payments, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) shares have gone up +53.2% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 162.5% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 150% this quarter and then jump 450% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $292.63 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $363.57 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $141.8 Million and $214.8 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 106.4% and then jump by 69.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 69.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Biggest Investors

Shift4 Payments, Inc. insiders own 1.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.74%, with the float percentage being 103.6%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 261 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.26 Million shares (or 7.55% of all shares), a total value of $267.09 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.88 Million shares, is of Durable Capital Partners LP’s that is approximately 6.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $236.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 1,487,597 shares. This amounts to just over 3.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 Million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $77.14 Million.