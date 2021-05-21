Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Dropped -2.47% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)’s traded shares were 1,587,544, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.11% or $2.93. The 52-week high for the SNSE share is $26.5, that puts it down -109.32% from that peak though still a striking +28.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.05. The company’s market capitalization is $387.25 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 137.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 137.67 Million shares over the past three months.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.4. SNSE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.9, which implies an increase of 136.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $36 respectively. As a result, SNSE is trading at a discount of 184.36% off the target high and 97.47% off the low.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 1.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)’s Biggest Investors

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. insiders own 8.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.18%, with the float percentage being 20.89%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 692.54 Thousand shares (or 2.26% of all shares), a total value of $10.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 375Thousand shares, is of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C)’s that is approximately 1.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.45 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 151,229 shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 48.01 Thousand, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $697.63 Thousand.