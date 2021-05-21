Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s traded shares were 1,255,998, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $52.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.98% or $1.02. The 52-week high for the RDFN share is $98.44, that puts it down -87.22% from that peak though still a striking +47.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.67. The company’s market capitalization is $5.47 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. RDFN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN): Trading Information

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) registered a 1.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.81% in intraday trading to $53.55 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.01%, and it has moved by -15.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.39%. The short interest in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) is 9.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.6, which implies an increase of 30.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27 and $104 respectively. As a result, RDFN is trading at a discount of 97.79% off the target high and -48.65% off the low.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Redfin Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Redfin Corporation (RDFN) shares have gone up +20.1% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -126.09% against 10%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -312.5% this quarter and then fall -90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 88% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.5%. While earnings are projected to return 73.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s Biggest Investors

Redfin Corporation insiders own 3.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.84%, with the float percentage being 94.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 435 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.92 Million shares (or 14.34% of all shares), a total value of $993.74 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.9 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 9.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $659.3 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Redfin Corporation (RDFN) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 3,826,131 shares. This amounts to just over 3.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $289.79 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.52 Million, or about 3.38% of the stock, which is worth about $250.76 Million.