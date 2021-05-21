Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG): Can A Stock That’s Down -1.703% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the recent session, Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s traded shares were 2,377,680, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.34% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the PSTG share is $29.53, that puts it down -57.24% from that peak though still a striking +25.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.91. The company’s market capitalization is $5.31 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.96 Million shares over the past three months.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. PSTG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG): Trading Information

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) registered a 2.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.68% in intraday trading to $19.08 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.05%, and it has moved by -9.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.03%. The short interest in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is 12.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.53, which implies an increase of 51.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $33 respectively. As a result, PSTG is trading at a discount of 75.72% off the target high and 11.82% off the low.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Pure Storage, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) shares have jump down -1.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.74% against 13.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -200% this quarter and then fall -50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $403.91 Million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $455.85 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $349.4 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.5%. While earnings are projected to return -32.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 54.38% per annum.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Biggest Investors

Pure Storage, Inc. insiders own 6.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.39%, with the float percentage being 88.84%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 398 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.89 Million shares (or 11.62% of all shares), a total value of $708.4 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.51 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $506.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 15,870,566 shares. This amounts to just over 5.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $320.9 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.33 Million, or about 5.07% of the stock, which is worth about $324.09 Million.