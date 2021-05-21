PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Has Been Falling -5.52% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)’s traded shares were 641,810, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.42% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the PWFL share is $9.55, that puts it down -35.65% from that peak though still a striking +43.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.95. The company’s market capitalization is $251.54 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 316.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 197.09 Million shares over the past three months.

PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. PWFL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL): Trading Information

PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) registered a -0.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.65% in intraday trading to $7.44- this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.83%, and it has moved by -9.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.52%. The short interest in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) is 752.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.83, which implies an increase of 53.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.5 and $12 respectively. As a result, PWFL is trading at a discount of 70.45% off the target high and 34.94% off the low.

PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that PowerFleet, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) shares have gone up +3.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50% against 23.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.5% this quarter and then jump 33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.3%. While earnings are projected to return 22.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)’s Biggest Investors

PowerFleet, Inc. insiders own 6.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.6%, with the float percentage being 66.68%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.12 Million shares (or 5.88% of all shares), a total value of $17.4 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.09 Million shares, is of North Run Capital LP’s that is approximately 5.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.2 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 959,491 shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.13 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 842.66 Thousand, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $6.63 Million.