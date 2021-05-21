Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Could Post A 73.58% Or More

During the last session, Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s traded shares were 2,557,486, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.6, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.35% or $3.3. The 52-week high for the POSH share is $104.98, that puts it down -171.97% from that peak though still a striking +13.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.23. The company’s market capitalization is $2.92 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 756.59 Million shares over the past three months.

Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. POSH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.25, which implies an increase of 40.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47 and $67 respectively. As a result, POSH is trading at a discount of 73.58% off the target high and 21.76% off the low.

Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 108.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Biggest Investors

Poshmark, Inc. insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.99%, with the float percentage being 42.28%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 973.87 Thousand shares (or 6.32% of all shares), a total value of $39.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 817.09 Thousand shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $33.17 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Invesco Discovery Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 225,523 shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 152.25 Thousand, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $8.84 Million.