Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) Is Worth Evaluating At $10.74

During the recent session, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s traded shares were 2,018,592, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.14% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PAGP share is $12.9, that puts it down -20.11% from that peak though still a striking +49.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.46. The company’s market capitalization is $2.1 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. PAGP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP): Trading Information

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) registered a -0.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.34% in intraday trading to $10.91 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.66%, and it has moved by 14.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.34%. The short interest in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) is 3.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.21, which implies an increase of 13.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $17 respectively. As a result, PAGP is trading at a discount of 58.29% off the target high and -6.89% off the low.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) shares have gone up +27.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 126.38% against 18.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 144.4% this quarter and then jump 166.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.85 Billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.78 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.23 Billion and $5.49 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 112.3% and then jump by 23.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -33%. While earnings are projected to return -255.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PAGP Dividend Yield

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.5%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s Biggest Investors

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.35%, with the float percentage being 84.52%. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.05 Million shares (or 7.48% of all shares), a total value of $132.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.24 Million shares, is of Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 7.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $124.5 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) shares are Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund and First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund owns about 10,294,427 shares. This amounts to just over 5.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.77 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.17 Million, or about 3.29% of the stock, which is worth about $57.99 Million.