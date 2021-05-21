Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s 9.05% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s traded shares were 1,248,330, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.63% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the PBI share is $15.5, that puts it down -97.96% from that peak though still a striking +71.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.27. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.59 Million shares over the past three months.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. PBI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI): Trading Information

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.49% in intraday trading to $8.03- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.05%, and it has moved by -2.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.11%. The short interest in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is 9.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.67, which implies an increase of 23.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $11 respectively. As a result, PBI is trading at a discount of 40.49% off the target high and 2.17% off the low.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $896.19 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $923Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $837.49 Million and $851.56 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7% and then jump by 8.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.7%. While earnings are projected to return -594% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PBI Dividend Yield

Pitney Bowes Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pitney Bowes Inc. is 0.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 6.48%.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s Biggest Investors

Pitney Bowes Inc. insiders own 6.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.19%, with the float percentage being 73.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 327 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25.6 Million shares (or 14.59% of all shares), a total value of $210.98 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.02 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $156.71 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 10,693,304 shares. This amounts to just over 6.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.11 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.95 Million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $30.5 Million.