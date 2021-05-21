Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD): Can A Stock That’s Down -2.627% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the last session, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares were 7,068,775, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $131, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.01% or $3.83. The 52-week high for the PDD share is $212.6, that puts it down -62.29% from that peak though still a striking +54.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.56. The company’s market capitalization is $164.18 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.57 Million shares over the past three months.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. PDD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 38 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD): Trading Information

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) registered a 3.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.5% in intraday trading to $132.9 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.69%, and it has moved by 4.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.27%. The short interest in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 24.74 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.27 day(s) to cover.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Pinduoduo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares have jump down -1.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.52% against 14.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -7.7% this quarter and then fall -3600% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 79.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.14 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.84 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $711.21 Million and $1.82 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 341.3% and then jump by 111.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Biggest Investors

Pinduoduo Inc. insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.71%, with the float percentage being 28.76%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 727 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 26.87 Million shares (or 2.14% of all shares), a total value of $3.6 Billion in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.73 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.37 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 4,358,455 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $583.51 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.9 Million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $645.59 Million.