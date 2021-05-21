Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s traded shares were 1,016,782, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.07% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the PSHG share is $8.11, that puts it down -64.5% from that peak though still a striking +91.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $25.06 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 43.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 51.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PSHG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG): Trading Information

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) registered a 9.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.05% in intraday trading to $5.67- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.46%, and it has moved by 1.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.88%. The short interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) is 67.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11, which implies an increase of 123.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $11 respectively. As a result, PSHG is trading at a discount of 123.12% off the target high and 123.12% off the low.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -39.7%. While earnings are projected to return 131.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

PSHG Dividend Yield

Performance Shipping Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 05, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Performance Shipping Inc. is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Biggest Investors

Performance Shipping Inc. insiders own 56.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.32%, with the float percentage being 16.98%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 101.3 Thousand shares (or 1.99% of all shares), a total value of $564.21 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74.5 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 1.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $414.97 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 49,695 shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $276.8 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 Thousand, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $6.13 Thousand.