Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s traded shares were 3,274,472, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.6. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $78.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.19% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the PENN share is $142, that puts it down -81.86% from that peak though still a striking +65.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.96. The company’s market capitalization is $12.21 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. PENN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.72.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN): Trading Information

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) registered a -0.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.3% in intraday trading to $83.33 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.62%, and it has moved by -12.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.6%. The short interest in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is 11.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $110.29, which implies an increase of 41.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31 and $151 respectively. As a result, PENN is trading at a discount of 93.39% off the target high and -60.3% off the low.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Penn National Gaming, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) shares have gone up +19.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 148% against 17.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 142.6% this quarter and then fall -31.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.33 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.36 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $249.08 Million and $1.13 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 435.3% and then jump by 20.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.33%. While earnings are projected to return 137% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Biggest Investors

Penn National Gaming, Inc. insiders own 1.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88%, with the float percentage being 89.52%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 727 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.88 Million shares (or 13.36% of all shares), a total value of $2.19 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.07 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.68 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) shares are Baron Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Baron Growth Fund owns about 6,250,000 shares. This amounts to just over 4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $539.81 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.51 Million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $473.24 Million.