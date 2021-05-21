Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Is Worth Evaluating At $20.21

During the recent session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s traded shares were 2,063,493, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.32% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the PK share is $24.67, that puts it down -22.07% from that peak though still a striking +60.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.95. The company’s market capitalization is $4.8 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.89 Million shares over the past three months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. PK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK): Trading Information

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) registered a -1.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.59% in intraday trading to $21.88 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.34%, and it has moved by -6.3% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 17.9%. The short interest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is 10.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.5, which implies an increase of 11.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $28 respectively. As a result, PK is trading at a discount of 38.55% off the target high and -15.88% off the low.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares have gone up +36.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.45% against 4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.4% this quarter and then jump 67.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $261.81 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $393.96 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42Million and $98Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 523.4% and then jump by 302% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -43.7%. While earnings are projected to return -524.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PK Dividend Yield

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.8, with the dividend yield indicating at 20.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Biggest Investors

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders own 1.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.99%, with the float percentage being 101.1%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 421 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 32.88 Million shares (or 13.91% of all shares), a total value of $563.93 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.11 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $464.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 10,527,102 shares. This amounts to just over 4.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $175.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.73 Million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $115.43 Million.