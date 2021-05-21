Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Has Been Falling -28.86% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s traded shares were 820,589, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.13% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PALI share is $16.02, that puts it down -329.49% from that peak though still a striking +19.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3. The company’s market capitalization is $27.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PALI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI): Trading Information

Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) registered a -0.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.42% in intraday trading to $4.24- this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.11%, and it has moved by -60.13% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -28.86%. The short interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) is 160.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 129.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3120, which implies an increase of 83546.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3120 and $3120 respectively. As a result, PALI is trading at a discount of 83546.11% off the target high and 83546.11% off the low.

Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.4%. While earnings are projected to return 69.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.