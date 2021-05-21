Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Rose 56.82% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -12.48% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares were 45,497,914, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.29% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the PLTR share is $45, that puts it down -118.34% from that peak though still a striking +56.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.9. The company’s market capitalization is $38.68 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 93.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 73.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.2. PLTR has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR): Trading Information

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.67% in intraday trading to $21.62 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.19%, and it has moved by -5.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.48%. The short interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 61.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22, which implies an increase of 6.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $30 respectively. As a result, PLTR is trading at a discount of 45.56% off the target high and -17.52% off the low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -83.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 49.39% per annum.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Biggest Investors

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders own 7.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.92%, with the float percentage being 18.38%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 688 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25.3 Million shares (or 1.4% of all shares), a total value of $589.3 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.12 Million shares, is of Founders Fund Ill Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $515.2 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 14,913,552 shares. This amounts to just over 0.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $343.61 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.25 Million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $147.15 Million.