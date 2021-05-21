PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Rose 36.81% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -12.71% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s traded shares were 1,299,880, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.4, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.45% or $0.87. The 52-week high for the PD share is $58.36, that puts it down -60.33% from that peak though still a striking +36.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23. The company’s market capitalization is $3.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 Million shares over the past three months.

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. PD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD): Trading Information

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) registered a 2.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.65% in intraday trading to $37.39 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.01%, and it has moved by -7.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.71%. The short interest in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is 7.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.5, which implies an increase of 35.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35 and $59 respectively. As a result, PD is trading at a discount of 62.09% off the target high and -3.85% off the low.

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that PagerDuty, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) shares have gone up +21.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against -1.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -125% this quarter and then fall -125% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -12.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Biggest Investors

PagerDuty, Inc. insiders own 14.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.33%, with the float percentage being 101.59%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 283 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.61 Million shares (or 13.9% of all shares), a total value of $467.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.98 Million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $401.6 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6,167,865 shares. This amounts to just over 7.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $261.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.07 Million, or about 4.87% of the stock, which is worth about $169.86 Million.