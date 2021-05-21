Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Are Up 40.64% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s traded shares were 4,553,587, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.47% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the OXBR share is $9.62, that puts it down -265.78% from that peak though still a striking +67.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $14.51 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 477.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 472.03 Million shares over the past three months.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. OXBR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR): Trading Information

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) registered a 23.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.31% in intraday trading to $2.72- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.83%, and it has moved by 39.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.64%. The short interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) is 6.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.5, which implies an increase of 223.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.5 and $8.5 respectively. As a result, OXBR is trading at a discount of 223.19% off the target high and 223.19% off the low.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15%. While earnings are projected to return 83.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s Biggest Investors

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited insiders own 38.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9%, with the float percentage being 14.57%. FineMark National Bank & Trust is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 250Thousand shares (or 4.36% of all shares), a total value of $467.5 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 108.27 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 1.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $202.47 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 25,891 shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.42 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.7 Thousand, or about 0.4% of the stock, which is worth about $69.69 Thousand.