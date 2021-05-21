Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Could Post A 80.6% Or More

During the last session, Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s traded shares were 1,558,329, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $77.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.13% or $2.35. The 52-week high for the OSTK share is $128.5, that puts it down -65.76% from that peak though still a striking +79.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.04. The company’s market capitalization is $3.33 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.89 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.2 Million shares over the past three months.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. OSTK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.61.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK): Trading Information

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) registered a 3.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.67% in intraday trading to $79.65 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.86%, and it has moved by 16.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.6%. The short interest in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is 3.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $120, which implies an increase of 54.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $105 and $140 respectively. As a result, OSTK is trading at a discount of 80.6% off the target high and 35.45% off the low.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Overstock.com, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) shares have gone up +32.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.13% against 14.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -32.2% this quarter and then fall -10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $765.34 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $714.02 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $597.6 Million and $579.89 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.1% and then jump by 23.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 65.7%. While earnings are projected to return 135.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 39.4% per annum.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Biggest Investors

Overstock.com, Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.78%, with the float percentage being 66.39%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.31 Million shares (or 9.07% of all shares), a total value of $206.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.55 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $170.24 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) shares are Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Morgan Stanley Insight Fund owns about 1,473,980 shares. This amounts to just over 3.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 Million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $54.99 Million.