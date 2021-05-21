Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Are Up 111.69% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s traded shares were 1,607,066, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.67% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the ORGO share is $24.34, that puts it down -52.7% from that peak though still a striking +79.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.23. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 921.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 773.86 Million shares over the past three months.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.2. ORGO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO): Trading Information

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) registered a -4.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.37% in intraday trading to $19.06 this Friday, May 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.4%, and it has moved by -22.24% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 111.69%. The short interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is 2.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.25, which implies an increase of 64.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $28 respectively. As a result, ORGO is trading at a discount of 75.66% off the target high and 50.56% off the low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares have gone up +268.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 106.25% against 15.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 240% this quarter and then fall -68.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $107.3 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.5 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $68.96 Million and $71.96 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.6% and then jump by 53.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 199.9%. While earnings are projected to return 136.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 44.46% per annum.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Biggest Investors

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. insiders own 51.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.49%, with the float percentage being 54.1%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3Million shares (or 2.34% of all shares), a total value of $54.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.29 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $41.73 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares are Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund owns about 1,846,153 shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.31 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 739.15 Thousand, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $5.57 Million.