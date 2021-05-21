Now Is A Good Time To Buy Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

During the last session, Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s traded shares were 1,158,881, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.17% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GOGO share is $17.23, that puts it down -42.99% from that peak though still a striking +83.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. GOGO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO): Trading Information

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) registered a -0.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.64% in intraday trading to $12.51 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.87%, and it has moved by 22.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.13%. The short interest in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is 13.73 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.2, which implies an increase of 9.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $16 respectively. As a result, GOGO is trading at a discount of 32.78% off the target high and -17.01% off the low.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Gogo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gogo Inc. (GOGO) shares have gone up +13.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 115.25% against 1.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.1% this quarter and then jump 107.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.45 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80.89 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $96.64 Million and $66.53 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -21.9% and then jump by 21.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.3%. While earnings are projected to return 45.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s Biggest Investors

Gogo Inc. insiders own 27.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.9%, with the float percentage being 88.41%. GTCR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 191 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.67 Million shares (or 11.56% of all shares), a total value of $122.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.3 Million shares, is of Tenzing Global Management, Llc’s that is approximately 3.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $41.54 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gogo Inc. (GOGO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1,369,190 shares. This amounts to just over 1.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.23 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 Million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $10.68 Million.