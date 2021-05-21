Now Is A Good Time To Buy CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

During the last session, CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s traded shares were 1,209,364, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.95% or $0.86. The 52-week high for the CVI share is $27.02, that puts it down -19.45% from that peak though still a striking +56.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.81. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 984.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 686.14 Million shares over the past three months.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. CVI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI): Trading Information

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) registered a 3.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.44% in intraday trading to $23.67 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.62%, and it has moved by 24.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.81%. The short interest in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) is 1.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.86, which implies an increase of 5.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $31 respectively. As a result, CVI is trading at a discount of 37.05% off the target high and -16% off the low.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CVR Energy, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) shares have gone up +54.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.97% against 29.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -147.2% this quarter and then jump 94.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.42 Billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.47 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $675Million and $1.13 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 110.7% and then jump by 30.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27%. While earnings are projected to return -167.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Biggest Investors

CVR Energy, Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.74%, with the float percentage being 93.75%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 71.2 Million shares (or 70.82% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.23 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $48.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 873,840 shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 796.47 Thousand, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $15.28 Million.