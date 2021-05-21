Now Is A Good Time To Buy Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

During the recent session, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s traded shares were 7,582,636, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $54.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.11% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the CMCSA share is $59.11, that puts it down -7.51% from that peak though still a striking +31.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.77. The company’s market capitalization is $253.33 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CMCSA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.65.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA): Trading Information

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) registered a -0.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.57% in intraday trading to $58.27 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.23%, and it has moved by 0.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.01%. The short interest in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is 72.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.3, which implies an increase of 16.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49 and $75 respectively. As a result, CMCSA is trading at a discount of 36.41% off the target high and -10.88% off the low.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Comcast Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares have gone up +10.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.49% against 11.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -5.8% this quarter and then jump 16.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.08 Billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.28 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $23.57 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7%. While earnings are projected to return -19.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.82% per annum.

CMCSA Dividend Yield

Comcast Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Comcast Corporation is 1, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.8%.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Biggest Investors

Comcast Corporation insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.53%, with the float percentage being 86.1%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2894 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 387.5 Million shares (or 8.45% of all shares), a total value of $20.97 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 317.65 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.19 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 129,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.74 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 122.67 Million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $6.64 Billion.