Now Is A Good Time To Buy Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

During the last session, Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares were 3,655,060, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.3% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CDE share is $12.6, that puts it down -26% from that peak though still a striking +56.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.33. The company’s market capitalization is $2.56 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. CDE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE): Trading Information

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) registered a 0.3% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.21% in intraday trading to $10.44 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.16%, and it has moved by 6.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.38%. The short interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 4.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.06, which implies an increase of 10.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.75 and $14 respectively. As a result, CDE is trading at a discount of 40% off the target high and -2.5% off the low.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Coeur Mining, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) shares have gone up +21.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.83% against 6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1000% this quarter and then fall -25% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $215.7 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $229.83 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $152.14 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.4%. While earnings are projected to return 106.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Biggest Investors

Coeur Mining, Inc. insiders own 1.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.69%, with the float percentage being 74.79%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.5 Million shares (or 9.65% of all shares), a total value of $212.22 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.76 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $205.51 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 11,915,966 shares. This amounts to just over 4.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.28 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.22 Million, or about 4.2% of the stock, which is worth about $82.6 Million.