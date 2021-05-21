Now Is A Good Time To Buy Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS)

During the last session, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS)’s traded shares were 1,819,902, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.61% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the USAS share is $3.9, that puts it down -139.26% from that peak though still a striking +2.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $215.82 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. USAS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS): Trading Information

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) registered a -0.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 27.88% in intraday trading to $2.26 this Friday, May 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.11%, and it has moved by -25.91% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -49.54%. The short interest in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) is 5.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.77, which implies an increase of 69.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.66 and $4.5 respectively. As a result, USAS is trading at a discount of 176.07% off the target high and 1.84% off the low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS)’s Biggest Investors

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation insiders own 3.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.91%, with the float percentage being 29.97%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.48 Million shares (or 4.87% of all shares), a total value of $14.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.6 Million shares, is of Merk Investments LLC’s that is approximately 3.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 6,051,187 shares. This amounts to just over 4.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.6 Million, or about 3.46% of the stock, which is worth about $12.01 Million.