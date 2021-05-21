Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Is Worth Evaluating At $38.11

During the last session, Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s traded shares were 4,069,472, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.27% or -$2.55. The 52-week high for the JWN share is $46.45, that puts it down -21.88% from that peak though still a striking +69.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.72. The company’s market capitalization is $6.01 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.98 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. JWN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.61.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN): Trading Information

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) registered a -6.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.99% in intraday trading to $43.80 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.53%, and it has moved by 9.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.11%. The short interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is 14.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.11, which implies a decline of -5.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $48 respectively. As a result, JWN is trading at a discount of 25.95% off the target high and -71.14% off the low.

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordstrom, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) shares have gone up +87.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 125.97% against 26.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.7% this quarter and then jump 117.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.87 Billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.24 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.42 Billion and $1.86 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.9% and then jump by 74.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.7%. While earnings are projected to return -238.1% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.52% per annum.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Biggest Investors

Nordstrom, Inc. insiders own 29.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.87%, with the float percentage being 80.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 529 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.88 Million shares (or 7.53% of all shares), a total value of $449.98 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.58 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $400.85 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,126,545 shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.99 Million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $113.21 Million.