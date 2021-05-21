Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s traded shares were 2,514,410, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.6% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the MUR share is $21.72, that puts it down -3.48% from that peak though still a striking +66.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7. The company’s market capitalization is $3.24 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.18 Million shares over the past three months.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. MUR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR): Trading Information

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) registered a 1.6% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.36% in intraday trading to $21.72 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.44%, and it has moved by 34.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.47%. The short interest in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is 14.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.72, which implies a decline of -1.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.5 and $27 respectively. As a result, MUR is trading at a discount of 28.63% off the target high and -30.92% off the low.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Murphy Oil Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) shares have gone up +119.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.4% against 9.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 116.9% this quarter and then jump 126.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $577.81 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $549.42 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $395.43 Million and $421.87 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.1% and then jump by 30.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.5%. While earnings are projected to return 53.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.98% per annum.

MUR Dividend Yield

Murphy Oil Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Murphy Oil Corporation is 0.5, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.6%.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s Biggest Investors

Murphy Oil Corporation insiders own 6.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.04%, with the float percentage being 84.11%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 368 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.59 Million shares (or 13.98% of all shares), a total value of $354.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.27 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $234.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 11,970,003 shares. This amounts to just over 7.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $148.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.61 Million, or about 3.63% of the stock, which is worth about $92.05 Million.