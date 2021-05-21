MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) Could Post A 31.91% Or More

During the last session, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s traded shares were 1,794,085, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.18% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the MPLN share is $12.93, that puts it down -62.44% from that peak though still a striking +31.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.48. The company’s market capitalization is $5.32 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.34 Million shares over the past three months.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MPLN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN): Trading Information

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) registered a 2.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.79% in intraday trading to $8.10- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.33%, and it has moved by 28.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.38%. The short interest in MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) is 19.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 8.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.88, which implies an increase of 11.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $10.5 respectively. As a result, MPLN is trading at a discount of 31.91% off the target high and -12.06% off the low.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 300% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Biggest Investors

MultiPlan Corporation insiders own 8.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.24%, with the float percentage being 90.65%. H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 215.51 Million shares (or 32.26% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.25 Million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 7.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $284.44 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 15,500,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $123.85 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.35 Million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $82.69 Million.