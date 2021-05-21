Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Stock Jumped 16.68% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s traded shares were 1,947,835, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.93% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the MLND share is $3.64, that puts it down -233.95% from that peak though still a striking +15.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.918. The company’s market capitalization is $20.76 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. MLND has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND): Trading Information

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) registered a 0.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.22% in intraday trading to $1.15 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.26%, and it has moved by 16.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.07%. The short interest in Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) is 1.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 358.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, MLND is trading at a discount of 358.72% off the target high and 358.72% off the low.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.6%. While earnings are projected to return 40.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s Biggest Investors

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 6.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.22%, with the float percentage being 39.72%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.77 Million shares (or 9.28% of all shares), a total value of $2.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.35 Million shares, is of Ikarian Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 7.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.62 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 164,300 shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $351.6 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 163.21 Thousand, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $349.28 Thousand.