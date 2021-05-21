MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rose 69.14% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 37.7% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s traded shares were 2,025,712, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.89% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the MNKD share is $6.25, that puts it down -45.01% from that peak though still a striking +69.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.15 Million shares over the past three months.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.4. MNKD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD): Trading Information

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) registered a 1.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.82% in intraday trading to $4.39- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.95%, and it has moved by 1.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.7%. The short interest in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is 39.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.17, which implies an increase of 43.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $8 respectively. As a result, MNKD is trading at a discount of 85.61% off the target high and 16.01% off the low.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MannKind Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MannKind Corporation (MNKD) shares have gone up +52.3% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10% against 9.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20% this quarter and then jump 20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.49 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.37 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $14.62 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.7%. While earnings are projected to return 3.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 35.6% per annum.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Biggest Investors

MannKind Corporation insiders own 5.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.24%, with the float percentage being 33.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.98 Million shares (or 7.22% of all shares), a total value of $56.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.29 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $38.47 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 12,443,317 shares. This amounts to just over 5 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.05 Million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $18.95 Million.