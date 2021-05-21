Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s 19.79% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s traded shares were 1,591,889, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $77.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.88% or $3.61. The 52-week high for the LMND share is $188.3, that puts it down -142.87% from that peak though still a striking +43.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.11. The company’s market capitalization is $4.76 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.88 Million shares over the past three months.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. LMND has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.85.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND): Trading Information

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) registered a 4.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.06% in intraday trading to $78.36 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.79%, and it has moved by -4.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.71%. The short interest in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is 7.73 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $80.29, which implies an increase of 3.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27 and $130 respectively. As a result, LMND is trading at a discount of 67.68% off the target high and -65.17% off the low.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Lemonade, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) shares have gone up +18.8% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.96% against 15.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 52% this quarter and then fall -52.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.81 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.27 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.9 Million and $17.8 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -10.3% and then jump by 81.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -47% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.9% per annum.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Biggest Investors

Lemonade, Inc. insiders own 16.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.78%, with the float percentage being 39.06%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 365 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.98 Million shares (or 19.51% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.64 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $339.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 1,342,255 shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $168.84 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 395.54 Thousand, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $48.45 Million.