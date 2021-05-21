IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) On Thursday – Up 18.75 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s traded shares were 1,561,359, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.58% or $0. The 52-week high for the ITP share is $1.45, that puts it down -202.08% from that peak though still a striking +18.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $47.48 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.85 Million shares over the past three months.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ITP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP): Trading Information

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) registered a 0.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.47% in intraday trading to $0.51 this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.8%, and it has moved by -1.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.37%. The short interest in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) is 3.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 941.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, ITP is trading at a discount of 941.67% off the target high and 941.67% off the low.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.8%. While earnings are projected to return -307.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s Biggest Investors

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. insiders own 5.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.44%, with the float percentage being 2.59%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 543.29 Thousand shares (or 0.55% of all shares), a total value of $358.79 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 451.67 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $298.28 Thousand.