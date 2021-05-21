International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT): Can A Stock That’s Up 4.026% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s traded shares were 2,520,759, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.2. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.08% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the IGT share is $23.88, that puts it down -0.51% from that peak though still a striking +67.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.67. The company’s market capitalization is $4.87 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.49 Million shares over the past three months.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. IGT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT): Trading Information

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) registered a 3.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.5% in intraday trading to $23.88 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.51%, and it has moved by 52.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.26%. The short interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is 3.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.4, which implies an increase of 15.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.2 and $32 respectively. As a result, IGT is trading at a discount of 34.68% off the target high and -19.19% off the low.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that International Game Technology PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. International Game Technology PLC (IGT) shares have gone up +99.5% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 221.84% against 17.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 135.6% this quarter and then fall -42.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $918.48 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $912.75 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $482.25 Million and $981.51 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 90.5% and then fell by -7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -63.5%. While earnings are projected to return -627.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.18% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Biggest Investors

International Game Technology PLC insiders own 51.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.87%, with the float percentage being 90.7%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 299 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.39 Million shares (or 4.58% of all shares), a total value of $150.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.44 Million shares, is of Boston Partners’s that is approximately 3.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $103.38 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund owns about 2,864,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.14 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.46 Million, or about 1.2% of the stock, which is worth about $39.49 Million.