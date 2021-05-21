Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Is Worth Evaluating At $7.59

During the last session, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s traded shares were 1,328,340, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.65% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the HBM share is $9.6, that puts it down -26.48% from that peak though still a striking +67.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.57 Million shares over the past three months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. HBM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM): Trading Information

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) registered a -0.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.86% in intraday trading to $8.42- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.1%, and it has moved by 4.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.43%. The short interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is 2.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.94, which implies an increase of 44.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.44 and $12.4 respectively. As a result, HBM is trading at a discount of 63.37% off the target high and -1.98% off the low.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Hudbay Minerals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares have gone up +32.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 156.52% against 26.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 800% this quarter and then jump 58.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $364.97 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $370.12 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $253.16 Million and $324.9 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.2% and then jump by 13.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.16%. While earnings are projected to return 26.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

HBM Dividend Yield

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.19 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Biggest Investors

Hudbay Minerals Inc. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.22%, with the float percentage being 73.27%. Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 43.86 Million shares (or 16.78% of all shares), a total value of $301.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37.89 Million shares, is of GMT Capital Corp’s that is approximately 14.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $260.32 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio owns about 4,921,849 shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.61 Million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $26.21 Million.