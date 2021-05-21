HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s -0.89% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s traded shares were 1,090,024, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.34% or -$2.35. The 52-week high for the HOOK share is $20, that puts it down -19.83% from that peak though still a striking +51.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.1. The company’s market capitalization is $497.6 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 343.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 217.68 Million shares over the past three months.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. HOOK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.57.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK): Trading Information

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) registered a -12.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.55% in intraday trading to $20.00 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.89%, and it has moved by 38.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.5%. The short interest in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) is 1.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23, which implies an increase of 37.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $28 respectively. As a result, HOOK is trading at a discount of 67.77% off the target high and 13.84% off the low.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) shares have gone up +54.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.14% against 9.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -103.6% this quarter and then fall -7.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline 0% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 29.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.8% per annum.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Biggest Investors

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. insiders own 13.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.91%, with the float percentage being 76.32%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.55 Million shares (or 9.82% of all shares), a total value of $34.34 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.84 Million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 7.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.79 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1,669,000 shares. This amounts to just over 6.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.45 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 421.24 Thousand, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $4.67 Million.