General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) On Thursday – Up 55.01 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s traded shares were 30,355,079, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the GE share is $14.42, that puts it down -9.41% from that peak though still a striking +55.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.93. The company’s market capitalization is $115.63 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 60.78 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 77.53 Million shares over the past three months.

General Electric Company (GE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. GE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE): Trading Information

General Electric Company (GE) registered a 0.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.35% in intraday trading to $13.34 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.75%, and it has moved by -1.42% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 21.85%. The short interest in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is 106.88 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.16, which implies an increase of 7.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $18 respectively. As a result, GE is trading at a discount of 36.57% off the target high and -62.06% off the low.

General Electric Company (GE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that General Electric Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. General Electric Company (GE) shares have gone up +34.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2500% against 20.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 126.7% this quarter and then jump 16.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -3.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.12 Billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.63 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.75 Billion and $19.42 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.1% and then jump by 1.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.3%. While earnings are projected to return 2600% in 2021, the next five years will return 3% per annum.

GE Dividend Yield

General Electric Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for General Electric Company is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.3 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.64%.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Biggest Investors

General Electric Company insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.34%, with the float percentage being 65.5%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2302 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 760.46 Million shares (or 8.66% of all shares), a total value of $9.98 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 652Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.56 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of General Electric Company (GE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 247,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.67 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 175.53 Million, or about 2% of the stock, which is worth about $1.9 Billion.