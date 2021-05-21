Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) On Thursday – Up 75.44 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s traded shares were 1,331,783, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.57% or -$1.4. The 52-week high for the FOSL share is $28.6, that puts it down -141.35% from that peak though still a striking +75.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.91. The company’s market capitalization is $617.17 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 924Million shares, and the average trade volume was 757.15 Million shares over the past three months.

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. FOSL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL): Trading Information

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) registered a -10.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.55% in intraday trading to $14.20 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.41%, and it has moved by 0.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.68%. The short interest in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is 4.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.5, which implies a decline of -78.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, FOSL is trading at a discount of -78.9% off the target high and -78.9% off the low.

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $333.5 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $528.1 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $539.49 Million and $711.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -38.2% and then fell by -25.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.3%. While earnings are projected to return -80.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.9% per annum.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Biggest Investors

Fossil Group, Inc. insiders own 9.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.23%, with the float percentage being 99.71%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.62 Million shares (or 14.79% of all shares), a total value of $66.08 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.11 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $61.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 4,076,095 shares. This amounts to just over 7.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.1 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.14 Million, or about 6.09% of the stock, which is worth about $38.89 Million.