Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL): Can A Stock That’s Up 4.951% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s traded shares were 2,213,009, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.32% or $0.79. The 52-week high for the FL share is $66.71, that puts it down -10.28% from that peak though still a striking +58.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.23. The company’s market capitalization is $6.34 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 Million shares over the past three months.

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. FL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.09.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL): Trading Information

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) registered a 1.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.37% in intraday trading to $66.71 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.41%, and it has moved by 4.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.51%. The short interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) is 4.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.95, which implies an increase of 4.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37 and $76 respectively. As a result, FL is trading at a discount of 25.64% off the target high and -38.83% off the low.

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Foot Locker, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) shares have gone up +49.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.9% against 28.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 262.7% this quarter and then fall -7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.88 Billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.84 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.31 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -4.4%. While earnings are projected to return -32% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.7% per annum.

FL Dividend Yield

Foot Locker, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 21, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Foot Locker, Inc. is 0.8, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.3 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.9%.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s Biggest Investors

Foot Locker, Inc. insiders own 1.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.32%, with the float percentage being 97.61%. Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 538 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.93 Million shares (or 12.52% of all shares), a total value of $522.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.19 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $371.82 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 3,428,019 shares. This amounts to just over 3.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $150.22 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 Million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $119.94 Million.