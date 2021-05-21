Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s -6.17% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s traded shares were 1,397,404, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.84% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the FLR share is $25.08, that puts it down -39.41% from that peak though still a striking +54.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.1. The company’s market capitalization is $2.53 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.05 Million shares over the past three months.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. FLR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR): Trading Information

Fluor Corporation (FLR) registered a 0.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.38% in intraday trading to $19.82 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.17%, and it has moved by -16.77% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 12.46%. The short interest in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is 3.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.57, which implies an increase of 31.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $28 respectively. As a result, FLR is trading at a discount of 55.64% off the target high and 11.17% off the low.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluor Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fluor Corporation (FLR) shares have gone up +27.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 128.71% against 19.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 152.6% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -15.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.22 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.64 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.04 Billion and $3.8 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -20.3% and then fell by -4.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.3%. While earnings are projected to return 80.8% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.69% per annum.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s Biggest Investors

Fluor Corporation insiders own 2.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.72%, with the float percentage being 74.38%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 391 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.77 Million shares (or 10.48% of all shares), a total value of $235.8 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.2 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $178.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fluor Corporation (FLR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,475,441 shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.5 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.45 Million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $79.74 Million.