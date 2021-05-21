FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s traded shares were 4,756,700, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.7, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.11% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the FEYE share is $25.53, that puts it down -17.65% from that peak though still a striking +47.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.36. The company’s market capitalization is $5.19 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.46 Million shares over the past three months.

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. FEYE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE): Trading Information

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) registered a 1.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.81% in intraday trading to $22.11 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.64%, and it has moved by 8.6% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.85%. The short interest in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) is 18.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.15, which implies an increase of 6.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $27 respectively. As a result, FEYE is trading at a discount of 24.42% off the target high and -21.66% off the low.

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.9%. While earnings are projected to return 23.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s Biggest Investors

FireEye, Inc. insiders own 2.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.54%, with the float percentage being 93.51%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 430 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.02 Million shares (or 8.82% of all shares), a total value of $411.4 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.03 Million shares, is of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s that is approximately 6.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $294.1 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6,077,426 shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.15 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6Million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $126Million.